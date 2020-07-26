Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have held talks about signing Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Athletic is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to land the 24-year-old French winger this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

The same story claims that Manchester United’s top priority for a wide player this summer remains Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, however, the Red Devils have been watching Coman “extensively” as another potential transfer option this summer.

The article reports that Manchester United are braced for difficult negotiations with Dortmund in the case of Sancho this summer, despite the potential financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is claimed in the same story that Manchester United are on the looking for a number of signings this summer, with Solskjaer feeling that his side are around three players short of being able to win the Premier League title.

Coman has been in good form for Bayern Munich this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists in all competitions for the German side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently gearing up for their make-or-break top-four showdown with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game knowing that anything but a defeat against the Foxes will secure their place in the top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

As things stand, Manchester United are third in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Brendan Rodgers’ men heading into the final round of games in the English top flight.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action with their round of 16 clash against LASK in August.

