Gary Neville urges Man United to make key signing this summer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that it’s still important that Manchester United sign a top winger in the summer transfer window despite Mason Greenwood’s promising form in the first team.

The 18-year-old’s prolific performances have been one of the biggest talking points for Manchester United since the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenwood has scored four goals in five games to earn rave reviews in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team despite the Red Devils being linked with a big-money swoop for Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester United teenager has been able to flourish on the right side of the attack after Solskjaer opted to start Greenwood ahead of Wales international Daniel James.

However, the signing of Sancho from Borussia Dortmund would mean increased competition for a starting spot for Greenwood in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Sky Sports pundit Neville reckons that Greenwood would rise to a potential challenge from Sancho for a starting spot in the Manchester United team next term.

“He (Greenwood) will play, I think he can play centre-forward, I think he can play left-wing, I think he can play right-wing,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“To me, not signing a right-winger thinking he would be out of the team is not the right way to look at it.

“Manchester United have always signed great players to challenge other great players in positions. Manchester United had four centre-forwards in 1999.

“You don’t just say ‘where will he play?’. Great players will challenge each other, they’ll improve, they will find a way to get into the team.

“They won’t feel belittled by it or challenged to the point where they sulk, they will step up to the task and they will go for it.

“I’m sure that’s what Mason Greenwood will do. He’s still young but so exciting it’s untrue. I love watching him.”

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund over the past year or so but a transfer deal has failed to materialise so far.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in 32 games in the Bundesliga last season to help Dortmund finish in second place behind Bayern Munich in the title race.

The 20-year-old has flourished in the Bundesliga since his move to Dortmund from Manchester City in a cut-price £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Greenwood has scored nine times in the Premier League this season in nine starts and 19 substitute appearances.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will face Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

