Manchester United could complete a surprise swoop for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele if the Red Devils miss out on Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are struggling to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the England international.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are looking to secure a fee in excess of £100m for Sancho but the Red Devils are reluctant to pay over the odds for the forward.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking at a number of cheaper alternatives who would also be capable of improving their options in wide areas.

The Athletic suggest that Dembele could be one such player given that the 23-year-old has struggled to have an impact at FC Barcelona since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The British media outlet reveal that the FC Barcelona winger would cost less than Sancho to sign after Dembele struggled with injury and a loss of form throughout the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

The report go on to add that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to add depth to each position in the Manchester United team irrespective of the emergence of Mason Greenwood over the past month or so.

The same article claims that Manchester United will look to offload Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in the summer transfer window as well as Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot.

Dembele has netted 19 times in 74 games in all competitions since his move to FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The France star has won successive La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his stint at FC Barcelona.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a home game against Southampton on Monday night.

