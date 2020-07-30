Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are weighing up a bid for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer but FC Barcelona are set to rival the Premier League club, according to a report in England.

Spanish media outlet COPE, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign a centre-half partner for Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils want to replace Victor Lindelof ahead of a potential title challenge in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

According to the same story, Torres is one of four centre-halves on Manchester United’s shortlist to partner the England international in the heart of the Red Devils defence.

The report reveals that Villarreal defender Torres is one of the players on the Norwegian head coach’s wish-list as well as Bournemouth centre-half Nathan Ake.

COPE reveal that FC Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old to provide Manchester United with competition to land the Villarreal defender’s signature.

However, the Spanish media outlet claim that the two European giants will need to pay £45.5m to activate the Spanish centre-half’s contract release clause.

Torres has scored two goals and has made one assist in 33 starts and one substitute appearance in the Spanish top flight in the 2019-20 La Liga season.

The 23-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks at Villarreal before making 43 appearances for the La Liga side.

Torres made his debut in a 7-0 victory over Malta in their Euro 2020 qualifier last year.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table this season thanks to their 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

