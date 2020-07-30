Paul Merson: The player Man United should sign this summer

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to consider making a bid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer to transform them into Premier League title contenders next season.

The Red Devils successfully booked their place in the Champions League for next season by securing a third-placed finish in the Premier League this term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United sealed their spot in Europe’s elite club competition thanks to their 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the season.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in ahead of Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Kane is known as one of the Premier League’s top strikers, and Merson believes that a move to Old Trafford for the England forward would transform Manchester United into title contenders ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Merson said: “I think Manchester United need a centre-forward, I really do.

“And if they put in a massive bid for Harry Kane, they become massive players next season in the Premier League.

“People say Anthony Martial has done great, and he has done well, and Mason Greenwood will be a superstar, but if you can get Kane playing down the middle, with Martial, Greenwood and Marcus Rashford rotating, Kane is getting you 20 goals in a bad season!

“Martial is a hot player; when he is hot, he is brilliant. But you don’t win the league on hot and cold. You win the league on consistency, and Harry Kane brings you that.

“He’s the best striker in the Premier League. He can score out of nothing when things aren’t going well, and United need a natural goal-scorer.”

Kane, 27, scored 18 goals and made two assists in 29 games for Tottenham this season, but Spurs missed out on a top-four finish after ending up in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on LASK in the return leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Wednesday next week.

