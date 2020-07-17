Man United star Paul Pogba close to signing new five-year contract - report

Paul Pogba is set to sign a new long-term contract at Man United, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 17 July 2020, 05:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Pogba is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United as he looks to commit his long-term future to the club, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the French World Cup winner has decided that he wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford despite the relentless speculation about his future over the last few years.

According to the same article, Pogba has experienced a new lease of life playing alongside Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, and he is now ready to commit his future to the club despite having wanted to leave a year ago.

The same story says that Pogba’s new deal at Old Trafford is expected to be announced at the end of the season.

It also claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to plan for the future at Old Trafford with Pogba firmly part of his vision for the club.

Pogba has been in good form for the Red Devils since the return of the Premier League last month, with the French midfielder having missed most of the first part of the campaign due to injury problems.

The 27-year-old will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will then complete their Premier League campaign with games against West Ham United and Leicester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker talks up ‘excellent, underrated’ Chelsea FC star
Rio Ferdinand
‘Top level’: Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about summer signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
ESPN pundit predicts where Man United will finish this season
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker talks up ‘excellent, underrated’ Chelsea FC star
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Graeme Souness
‘Armchairs’: Graeme Souness reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal
Gary Neville
Gary Neville urges Man United to make key signing this summer
Frank Lampard
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink issues summer transfer warning to Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network