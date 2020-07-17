Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Pogba is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United as he looks to commit his long-term future to the club, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the French World Cup winner has decided that he wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford despite the relentless speculation about his future over the last few years.

According to the same article, Pogba has experienced a new lease of life playing alongside Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, and he is now ready to commit his future to the club despite having wanted to leave a year ago.

The same story says that Pogba’s new deal at Old Trafford is expected to be announced at the end of the season.

It also claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to plan for the future at Old Trafford with Pogba firmly part of his vision for the club.

Pogba has been in good form for the Red Devils since the return of the Premier League last month, with the French midfielder having missed most of the first part of the campaign due to injury problems.

The 27-year-old will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will then complete their Premier League campaign with games against West Ham United and Leicester City.

