Ryan Giggs identifies how many signings Man United need to catch Liverpool FC

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs believes that Manchester United need three signings to challenge Premier League champions Liverpool FC next season.

The Red Devils have built some impressive momentum since the return of the Premier League after top flight football was suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United have collected 17 points from six Premier League games to challenge Chelsea FC and Leicester City for a top-four spot in the English top flight table.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace on Thursday night thanks to extend their unbeaten run to 19 games thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United’s ability to attract big names to the club will be influenced by whether the Red Devils can offer Champions League football next term.

Bruno Fernandes has been a great signing for Manchester United following his £47m switch to the 20-time English champions from Sporting Lisbon.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs believes that the Red Devils need three big-name signings to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the Premier League title race next term.

“Oh definitely I still think we’re off [both] Manchester City and Liverpool,” Giggs told Premier League Productions.

“I still think two or three players [are needed]. Ole has done really well in the two transfer windows he’s had.

“Characters have come in. Fernandes looks a leader, he looks like a character. Harry Maguire is captain. So it’s not just about players, it’s about having that culture and characters that can improve – not just the starting XI – but the squad and the overall feeling of the club.

“They’re moving in the right direction but I still believe they need three players.”

Manchester United will face their top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday in search of a first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils will finish their Premier League season with games against West Ham United and Leicester City as Manchester United look to wrap up a top-four spot.

Manchester United’s season won’t end with the conclusion of the Premier League season, as the Red Devils will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 on 5 August.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the Old Trafford outfit.

