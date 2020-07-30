Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Man United’s interest in Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are currently not willing to pay Borussia Dortmund’s £110m asking price for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old back to England this summer in recent months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add some further attacking quality to his squad.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents, with the winger having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this season.

According to reporter Solhekol, Dortmund are demanding an astronomical £110m fee for Sancho, which is 11 times what they paid to sign him from Manchester City three years ago.

As things stand, Manchester United are not willing to pay that much to land the England international, despite him being widely reported to be their top summer transfer target, according to Solhekol.

The journalist also revealed that no other clubs have yet officially contacted Dortmund to enquire about Sancho’s availability this summer.

Posting on Twitter, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol wrote: “Borussia Dortmund asking Manchester United to pay £110m for Jadon Sancho. That’s 11 times what they bought him for 3 years ago.

“United not willing to pay over the odds in current climate. Only 2 years left on his contract. No other clubs have officially contacted Dortmund yet.”

Manchester United secured Champions League football for next season thanks to their third-placed finish in the Premier League table this term in what was Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at the club.

Solskjaer’s side sealed a 2-0 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium to clinch third place on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will take on LASK in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Wednesday night in their next game.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip