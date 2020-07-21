Jadon Sancho will have to ‘push’ for Man United move – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jadon Sancho will have to make it clear that he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and “push” for a move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are fully expecting the Red Devils to come in with a bid to sign Sancho this summer, but it could take the 20-year-old to make it clear that he wants to move to seal a transfer.

According to the same story, the Bundesliga giants are demanding a transfer fee of £120m for the England international, and as things stand, Manchester United are not willing to pay that much.

The same article says that although the German club are seeking £120m for Sancho, they have made it clear they will not take less than £100m for the talented English youngster.

However, the story also says that Manchester United’s spending in the summer transfer window will be greatly impacted by the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is claimed in the same report that Manchester United do have significant funds at their disposal this summer, but they may end up having to wait another 12 months to secure a deal for Sancho.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young talents, and he has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been in superb form for Dortmund this season, scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for the German side.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Manchester United are focusing on their top-four bid in the Premier League, with the Red Devils set to host West Ham United on Wednesday night before their trip to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon in their final two league games of the season.

