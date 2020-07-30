Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Lazio playmaker Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have made an approach to sign the Serbia international this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old since Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils back in 2016.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions have retained an interest under Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Milinkovic-Savic’s impressive performances in Serie A this season.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have already held initial talks with the Lazio midfielder’s representatives ahead of a bid for the Lazio star.

The article also states that Chelsea FC are also interested in Milinkovic-Savic to open up the possibility of a potential transfer battle between the top-four rivals.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United believe that the Serbian star would be the perfect player to partner Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the heart of Solskjaer’s midfield.

The story goes on to reveal that Lazio will be looking for a bid in excess of £81.6m for Milinkovic-Savic if Manchester United hope to sign the Serbia international.

The 25-year-old has scored seven times and has made four assists in 35 appearances in the Italian top flight to help the Rome outfit finish in fourth place in the table.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 39 times in 203 games in all competitions over the past five seasons since his move to Lazio from Belgian side Genk back in 2015.

The Lazio midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Serbian national team in his career so far.

