Ian Wright: The signings Man United need to make this summer

Ian Wright believes that Manchester United need to make two or three new signings in the summer transfer window in order to be able to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United’s rivals Chelsea FC have already signalled their intentions in the transfer market by wrapping up deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Solskjaer’s men have been in fine form since the return of the Premier League last month and the Red Devils are in the hunt for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

However, former Arsenal star Wright feels that Manchester United have a number of signings that they should think about making in the coming weeks.

Wright believes that the Red Devils should still consider a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as well as pondering some defensive reinforcements.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “It’s important who they buy now. I think a defender is needed and maybe a left-back.

“I’d still go for Sancho if I could, depending on what that will cost, because they still need a calibre of players that’s gonna be challenging – not just the teams in this league – but Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“You want the best that you can possibly get to keep the fight in that squad and keep them trying to achieve.

“You put [Kalidou] Koulibaly in that squad… Luke Shaw has been in and out of that squad – we know what potential he had and whether or not he’s going to be able to fulfil that, because we’re still not seeing a settled left-back playing the kind of game that you want to see someone do.

“Maybe a left-back, a centre-half and that team with a Sancho in it as well which would help with the competition for places.”

Manchester United have the chance to move into the top four on Monday night when they host Southampton at Old Trafford.

A win for the Red Devils, which would be their fifth in a row in the top flight, would lift them a point above Chelsea FC in the table with three games left to play.

