Paul Scholes reckons Man United will regret not signing 19-year-old

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United will regret missing out on the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to club legend Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils were thought to be close to completing a deal to sign the highly-rated Norway international in the January transfer window to bolster their attack.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had worked with Haaland during his spell in charge of Molde before the teenager moved to RB Salzburg.

However, Haaland opted to complete a move to Borussia Dortmund rather than Manchester United in the January transfer window in the next step in his blossoming career.

Reports at the time suggested that a potential deal was scuppered due to problems between Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and the Manchester United board as well as some of the striker’s demands.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes reckons that the Red Devils will end up regretting the fact that they couldn’t get a deal for the prolific Norway striker over the line.

Asked during an interview with BBC Radio Five Live whether Man United should have signed Haaland, Scholes replied: “Yes.

“Do you know what, when all the talk was about, I hadn’t seen a lot of him.

“But then once the German football came back and I watched him properly, I thought: ‘Why did Manchester United not just pay whatever anybody wanted for him?’

“He looks that good, he’s still young, and he’s an out-and-out goal-scorer. He’s quick as well, he’s got real pace.

“He’s a big lad, he’s a presence, and he scores goals – and that’s priceless.

“Looking back – and do you know what, he still might be available, who knows, in time – but United are going to have to pay big, big money for him. But so what? He looks the real deal.”

Haaland has already scored 13 times and has made two assists in 14 appearances in the Bundesliga since his move to Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January.

The Norway international has enjoyed a staggeringly prolific season for Salzburg and Dortmund, having netted a combined 44 times in 40 games for both clubs.

The Dortmund striker, who is the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder Alfe Inge Haaland, has netted 65 times in 112 games in all competitions for Molde, Salzburg and Dortmund.

Although Manchester United missed out on the teenage prospect, Mason Greenwood’s current form will help to soften the blow of that transfer disappointment.

The 18-year-old scored twice in a 5-2 rout of Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday to help Manchester United keep the pressure on Chelsea FC in the top-four race.

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night.

