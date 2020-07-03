BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Man United v Bournemouth

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their recent fine form by claiming a dominant 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have made a positive start to life following the coronavirus hiatus, with the Red Devils having drawn one and won two of their three Premier League games since the restart.

Manchester United also beat Norwich City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals last month, with the Red Devils now unbeaten in all competitions since January.

Solskjaer’s men are very much in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League thanks to their recent good form, and they are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their recent resurgence and claim a dominant win over the Cherries at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“United are scoring for fun and tearing teams apart – they are probably the last side that Bournemouth want to play at the moment,” Lawrenson wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“I really fear for the Cherries. We are used to them being open at the back but their attacking players usually cause real problems for opposition teams and I don’t know what has happened to them all.

“At the moment it looks like they are going down – it just feels like there is a pall of relegation hanging over the club and their performances at the moment are nowhere near good enough to change that.”

After Saturday’s game, Manchester United will travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League next Thursday night.

They will then face top-flight clashes against Southampton and Crystal Palace as they bid to continue their good form and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United, who finished in sixth place and without a trophy last season, will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday 19 July.

