Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Bournemouth

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Bournemouth by two goals or more at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United were 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten since the return of the Premier League following the enforced suspension of the top flight due to coronavirus.

Manchester United have scored seven goals in three games after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur followed by successive 3-0 victories over Sheffield United and Brighton.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table and a point from safety after a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to win by two goals or more against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester United are in great form and have looked a completely different side since the signing of Bruno Fernandes,” Owen told BetVictor.

“He seems to have single-handedly taken the whole team up to a different level and they now look as though they could be in the shake-up at the top of the table next season.

“Bournemouth on the other hand look totally devoid of confidence and endured a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United in mid-week.

“I predicted a difficult season for Bournemouth way back in August and I’ve seen nothing to change my mind that they will be one of the teams to be relegated.

“United brushed aside Brighton 4-0 last time out and despite Bournemouth winning the reverse fixture 1-0 back in November I see this being another chastening experience for the Cherries.”

Manchester United have won seven times and drawn once in their eight previous meetings with Bournemouth in the Premier League since the Cherries’ promotion to the English top flight.

Having said that, Eddie Howe’s side were 1-0 winners against Manchester United in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium back in November.

Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Brighton on Tuesday night extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

Solskjaer’s resurgent Manchester United side are looking to win a fourth successive home game and keep a sixth successive clean sheet.

Bournemouth have lost 10 of their last 11 away games in the Premier League to edge closer to relegation to the Championship.

Manchester United will make the trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night before the Red Devils host Southampton at Old Trafford the following Monday.

