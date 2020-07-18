Mark Lawrenson predicts Man United v Chelsea FC in FA Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their good run of form by beating Chelsea FC 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have been one of the in-form teams since the return of the Premier League last month, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having impressed in recent weeks as they chase a top-four finish in the top flight.

Manchester United maintained their push for a top-four finish on Thursday night thanks to their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring the goals.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are also in the hunt for Champions League qualification and Frank Lampard’s men are currently third in the Premier League table with two games left to play.

Both sides will resume Premier League affairs next week, but before that they will face off in the FA Cup semi-finals with a place against either Arsenal or Manchester City in the showpiece at stake.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that the Red Devils will have too much for Lampard’s young Chelsea FC side at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “United have the edge when these two go head to head, and I think they will beat the Blues for the fourth time this season on Sunday.

“United’s improvement is not just down to the fact their front three are playing well, but it definitely helps that they are finishing off so much of the good work done by the rest of their team.

“Chelsea are dangerous when they come forward too, of course. I just think United carry more of a threat, and they are more solid at the other end too.

“There have been a few all-London FA Cup finals before but if I am right with my predictions, and City and United both win and play each other on 1 August, then it would be a huge shame that their fans will not be able to come along for the first all-Manchester final.

“The first all-Merseyside FA Cup final was an incredible occasion to be a part of as a player in 1986, with Liverpool and Everton fans taking over the capital without any trouble at all.

“City and United fans would have done the same, but this is just the way football is at the moment whoever you support.”

Manchester United will complete their Premier League campaign with with games against West Ham United and Leicester City.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will take on Liverpool FC and Wolves in their remaining two top-flight fixtures.

