Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to beat Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to six games following their impressive form over the past month.

Manchester United are the form team in the Premier League after collecting 13 points from five top-flight fixtures since the return of competitive football in mid-June.

The 20-time English champions have won their last four Premier League games by a three-goal or greater margin thanks to the clinical performances of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United were 3-0 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night thanks to goals from Greenwood, Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games and could provide stiffer opposition than relegation candidates Aston Villa.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing the Red Devils to secure a 3-1 win against Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“Man United were dominant after the initial 20 minutes at Villa Park, and it then became a walk in the park,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Anthony Martial looked off it in parts, but he does look desperate to score goals, as does Marcus Rashford. It was a lovely strike by Mason Greenwood on his right foot.

“Southampton are awkward, free-flowing, nice and tidy, but it is their defence that is looking much improved. Man Utd, the sheer size of the club and the momentum they have, have been building much quicker than I thought they would.

“Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are starring, but the penalty changes the game and they can be dominant after that, but the penalty was very debatable.

“A giant like Man United have to get the top four and they look like they will get it. They don’t care about the top two at moment, they just need to keep winning games and make that top four their own. I expect United to win and nail the top four spot.”

Manchester United have scored 14 times in their last four Premier League games to hit their top form at a crucial point of the top-four race.

The Red Devils are looking to secure Champions League for the 2020-21 season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished in sixth spot in the table last term.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on Thursday night before finishing the season with games against West Ham United and Leicester City.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals next Sunday for a place in the final at Wembley.

Manchester United were drawn against Austrian side LASK in the Europa League quarter-finals and could face Premier League rivals Wolves in the last four.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip