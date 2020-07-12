Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to continue their recent fine form with a victory against Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Red Devils have been earning lots of praise for their performances in recent weeks since the return of the Premier League after the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United have won their last four games in the Premier League to leave them within touching distance of the top four as they chase Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

Solskjaer’s side were impressive 3-0 winners over Aston Villa in the Premier League last week as Mason Greenwood continued his recent fine form for the Red Devils.

Southampton, meanwhile, have won two of their last four outings in the top flight ahead of their trip to Old Trafford next week.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to claim a 3-1 win at their home ground on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by at least three goals.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named the same starting eleven for the fourth consecutive game which hasn’t happened at United since way back in 2006. With the form they’re in, why would you change anything?

{They are now unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions and just one point behind Leicester in the battle for that precious fourth Champions League qualification spot.

“Danny Ings put in a man of the match performance against Everton in midweek and was once again on the scoresheet for Southampton. He has now scored 44 per cent of Southampton’s goals this season and everyone at the club will be hoping his goals continue to flow until the end of the season.

“Southampton have earned 27 points away from home this season which has only been bettered by Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea but on this occasion, I can’t see past another good day’s work for Manchester United and I’m going for a 3-1 home win.”

Manchester United are aiming to finish in the top four this season after they ended up sixth and without a trophy last term.

After Monday’s game, they will travel to Crystal Palace in the top flight on Thursday night, before they turn their attentions towards preparing for their FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

