Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to bolster their top-four hopes by claiming a 3-1 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley at the weekend.

Nevertheless, Manchester United remain in a good position to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table and they will move into fourth spot if they avoid defeat against the Hammers at Old Trafford this week.

With just two games left to play in the Premier League campaign, attentions will be firmly fixed on whether Manchester United can secure a place in the Champions League for next season.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is tipping Manchester United to claim a fairly straightforward win over West Ham United in Wednesday night’s clash at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “West Ham have been brilliant since the break, and they will cause Man United problems.

“Eric Bailly might be out so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will revert back to a back four. Manchester United must be focusing all of their energy on a top four spot.

“This game is key and you would expect Martial, Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be back leading the line.

“Could West Ham take their finger off it? Possibly. I could see them sitting in, but if they cannot support Michail Antonio, they will struggle to get out.

“Man United have pace and movement up front, but their defence is not right. David De Gea has world class attributes but his confidence is broken, and yet he stays in the team. He has become a liability for big games.

“Since the return, Tottenham away was the big game and Manchester United drew that, with the games after being ones which you would expect a decent Manchester United side to win.

“This one is a must-win, which then gives them a cushion of a draw in the last game at Leicester to get into the top four, and they will get over the line in this one. It will be tense but they will wear West Ham down.”

After Wednesday’s game, Manchester United will turn their attentions towards their crunch showdown against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are also still in contention in the Europa League, and they will take on LASK in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in early August as they seek a trophy in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

