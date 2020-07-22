Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to bounce back from their FA Cup exit with a 2-0 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils missed out on the chance to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC at Wembley.

David De Gea made two high-profile mistakes in the FA Cup semi-final to prompt further questions about the Spain international’s future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the Premier League’s form team after a return of five victories and two draws in their last seven top-flight games.

The Red Devils can hoist themselves above fourth-placed Leicester City in the top-four race with a win against West Ham in their penultimate Premier League game.

Manchester United can move three points clear of Leicester if the 20-time English champions beat their former manager David Moyes and his West Ham side.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a straightforward 2-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“Manchester United are at home, against a West Ham side who know they are not getting relegated because of their goal difference,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I just think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be completely focused on victory because we know what is at stake.

“I know they didn’t play well at Wembley on Sunday but he left one or two out for that game, and he will pick his strongest line-up here.

“I don’t think that should include David de Gea, though. I feel sorry for him because he has been an absolutely top-class keeper for several years but he is making too many mistakes and he needs to be taken out of the fray.

“If you are a goalkeeper and your confidence has been shot away, you cannot be risked.”

Manchester United have won 28 of their 47 meetings in the Premier League era, with 19 of those victories at Old Trafford.

The Hammers have only recorded two wins at the Theatre of Dreams since the Premier League was established.

West Ham were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at the London Stadium back in September.

The east London side have only lost one of their last four games in the Premier League.

Manchester United can move three points ahead of Leicester if the Red Devils beat West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in the final game of the Premier League campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip