Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v West Ham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat West Ham in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in the Premier League since the return of the English top flight in mid-June to build a lot of momentum in the top-four race.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made several changes to his line-up.

Solskjaer’s side will be looking to return to winning ways against West Ham to help Manchester United hoist themselves above Leicester City.

Manchester United can move three points clear ahead of the Foxes ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford in the final game of the Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils will face a West Ham side that have effectively secured their top-flight status for another season after the Hammers were 3-1 winners against Watford on Friday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to beat West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“Manchester United continued their relentless pursuit of a place in next season’s Champions League with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in mid-week,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The win moved them level on points with Leicester City albeit with a slightly inferior goal difference. United will be desperate to secure another three points in this clash with West Ham and that would leave all to play for in their final game of the season in a mouth-watering clash against the Foxes.

“Barring some remarkable results in the last two Matchdays of the 2019-20 Premier League season, West Ham will once again be playing their football in the top flight of English football next season.

“They raced into a 2-0 lead against relegation rivals Watford on Friday night and, despite a scare early in the second half, they managed to hold on to secure an absolutely massive three points.

“West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-0 and at that point the Hammers sat three places above Manchester United in the table (5th and 8th respectively).

“However, given the form of Manchester United at present I think the difference in class will tell and I expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils to win comfortably 3-1.”

Manchester United have earned 17 points from seven games in the Premier League since the return of the top flight last month.

The Red Devils will qualify for the Champions League next season if Solskjaer’s side beat West Ham on Wednesday night and avoid a loss to Leicester at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game since the Red Devils signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

The 20-time English champions haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson retired after his final top-flight triumph.

David Moyes, who is the current West Ham boss, initially took over the reins from Ferguson but the Scottish manager lasted less than 11 months in charge.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip