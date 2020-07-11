Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Man United to continue their push towards a top-four finish with victory over Southampton

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 11 July 2020, 04:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their recent good form with a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford in Monday night’s Premier League clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been earning lots of praise for their fine performances in recent weeks and they have won their last four games on the spin in the English top flight.

Manchester United were 3-0 winners over Aston Villa on Thursday night as they continued their push towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils head into this weekend’s round of fixtures in fifth place in the Premier League table and just a point behind fourth-placed Leicester City as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Southampton, meanwhile, are down in 12th place in the Premier League table after having won two of their last three games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to ease to a comfortable victory on Monday night and continue their push towards Champions League qualification.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Southampton’s away form has been excellent but this is the biggest test they have faced for a while on the road.

“Manchester United are just hot at the moment and it is going to be extremely hard to stop them because they have several players who look like scoring every time they play.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a trip to Crystal Palace, before they start preparing for their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

The Red Devils – who finished in sixth place and without a trophy last season – will then take on West Ham United and Leicester City in their remaining two Premier League games.

