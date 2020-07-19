Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final thanks to a victory over top-four rivals Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the English capital.

Manchester United moved to within a point of third-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next term after the Blues were 1-0 winners against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-time English champions are the form team in the Premier League since the return of competitive football in England after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United have collected 17 points from seven Premier League games thanks to the clinical performances of Mason Greenwood, Martial and Rashford.

Chelsea FC have won four of their last six league games but Frank Lampard’s side have suffered surprising defeats by West Ham United and Sheffield United.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 win against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

“In Sunday’s semi-final, two teams battling out in the Premier League for a Champions League qualification spot go head-to-head,” Owen told BetVictor.

“As players, these two managers have won this competition six times between them, Frank Lampard having won it four times and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer twice. Both managers know what it takes and how important this competition is.

“Manchester United have won all three meetings against Chelsea this season by an aggregate of eight goals to one and are going in to this match unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions.

“Chelsea narrowly beat Norwich in the Premier League last time out, but Frank Lampard will be hoping for more from his men on Sunday.

“United knocked Chelsea out of this competition in the fifth-round last season and I think they are going to do it all over again at the semi-final stage this time around.

“I am going for a 3-1 victory to Manchester United, thereby setting up a mouth-watering showdown between the two Manchester clubs in the FA Cup final.”

Manchester United have already beaten Chelsea FC three times this season to enjoy a spell of dominance over Lampard’s side.

Manchester United were 4-0 winners against the west London side in their opening game of the Premier League campaign at Old Trafford back in August.

Solskjaer’s men were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in the League Cup in October.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea FC in spite of the form book at Stamford Bridge in January following a 2-0 victory in the English capital in February.

Chelsea FC are the most successful team in the 21st century in the FA Cup, having won the competition six times and finished as runners-up twice.

