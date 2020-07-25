Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is predicting that Liverpool FC will be held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United in their final game of the Premier League season at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game fresh from having lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time on Wednesday night after a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC at Anfield.

Liverpool FC can finish on 99 points in the Premier League if they are able to beat the Magpies away from home this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to find consistent form since having been officially crowned champions last month.

The Merseyside outfit have won three, lost one and drawn one of their last five games in the Premier League as they missed out on the opportunity to set a record points tally in the English top flight.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are 13th and have lost three of their last five outings in the top flight.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas is tipping the Magpies to claim a point when they host Liverpool FC at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Writing his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I watched Liverpool on Wednesday, Newcastle are probably better defensively than Chelsea though!

“I think what we’ll get this weekend from Liverpool is a lot of changes this weekend. I think the boys are probably having a good celebration after lifting the Premier League trophy, and I’m convinced Jurgen Klopp will give some of the kids a game.

“Newcastle have had a very good season, and I’ve enjoyed the lack of tension about relegation, but they’ve got too many injuries to be relied upon – I can see an open game of football here though.”

Liverpool FC have set a number of record on their way to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds won the title with a remarkable seven games to spare, beating the record set by Manchester United in 2000-01 and Manchester City in 2017-18, who both became champions with five games left to play.

The Merseyside outfit have also remained unbeaten at Anfield in three consecutive league seasons for the first time in the club’s history.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip