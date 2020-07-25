Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to end their title-winning campaign with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were 5-3 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool FC finished the Premier League campaign unbeaten at home, although they were denied a 100 per cent record at Anfield following a 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier this month.

The Premier League champions have the best away record in the top flight this season, having collected 43 points from 18 games, which is nine more than Manchester City.

Newcastle United are winless in their last five Premier League games to drop down to the bottom half of the table in their first season under Steve Bruce.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory at Newcastle to end their Premier League season on a winning note.

“Newcastle have not won for a while now and have taken only two points from their past five games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see their fortunes changing here, although it will help them if Reds boss Jurgen Klopp makes some changes.

“Klopp is entitled to play whoever he wants in this one because his side’s work is done and the outcome does not affect any issues at the top or bottom of the table.

“He picked his regulars when they beat Chelsea before collecting the Premier League trophy on Wednesday, so I would not be surprised if he rests a few at St James’ Park.

“Klopp gets my manager of the year award, not just because he has won the league, but because of the way he won it after what happened last season – when they lost out by a point. To win the title with seven games to go was a fabulous achievement.”

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Newcastle at Anfield thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah back in September after Jetro Willems had broke the deadlock in the seventh minute.

The Reds have won their last four Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring 12 times in the process.

The Merseyside outfit were 3-2 winners against Newcastle at St James’ Park in May 2019 after Divock Origi netted a late winner against the Mapgies.

Liverpool FC have won 28 of their 49 games against Newcastle in the Premier League era.

The Reds have won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup under Klopp since the German head coach took over the reins in October 2015.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip