Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were 5-3 winners against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare to end their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

The Reds can finish the Premier League season on 99 points if Liverpool FC manage to beat Steve Bruce’s side in their final top-flight fixture of their title-winning campaign.

The Merseyside outfit will be looking to record their 14th win on the road in the Premier League campaign, which is a record for the English top flight.

Newcastle have failed to win their last five games in the Premier League to drop down the table under Bruce.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to secure a 2-1 win against Newcastle in their Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

“For some time now, Newcastle have been aware that a mid-table position was the best they could expect and credit to Steve Bruce and his team for getting United to a point of safety some months ago,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Liverpool played on Wednesday in a thrilling match against Chelsea at Anfield after which they finally lifted the Premier League trophy.

“Judging from Jurgen Klopp’s demeanour on the side of the pitch, he won’t be expecting anything less than another flat-out performance at St James’ Park and I expect the Reds to round off their incredible season with yet another win. I take Liverpool to win this one 2-1.”

Liverpool FC are looking to secure back-to-back wins against Newcastle at St James’ Park in 2008.

Divock Origi scored a late winner to secure a 3-2 victory over the Magpies in this fixture in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The Reds were 3-1 winners against Newcastle in the reverse of this fixture at Anfield back in September thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool FC can set a new club record by earning 99 points in an individual season to surpass Bob Paisley’s title-winning team in 1978.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to equal Manchester City’s record of 32 victories in an individual campaign.

The Reds can also win the league title by the biggest margin if the Reds beat Newcastle and Manchester City fail to beat Norwich City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip