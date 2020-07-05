Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand singled out the “phenomenal” Mason Greenwood for special praise after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United ran riot at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men continued their recent good form to claim their fourth win in a row in all competitions.

Bournemouth went ahead in the 15th minute when Junior Stanislas opened the scoring, but Greenwood levelled for Manchester United in the 29th minute with a precise finish.

Marcus Rashford scored a penalty in the 35th minute, before Anthony Martial made it 3-1 to Solskjaer’s men with a curling shot into the top corner on the stroke of half-time.

Bournemouth pulled a goal back in the 50th minute when Josh King converted his penalty, but Greenwood soon restored Manchester United’s two-goal cushion with a superb strike in the 54th minute.

Bruno Fernandes then made it 5-2 to the hosts and completed the rout when he scored an excellent free-kick in the 59th minute to add further gloss to the scoreline.

Greenwood was in superb form throughout the game, and the 18-year-old has now scored eight goals in the Premier League this season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is a keen admirer of the teenager and praised the forward for his display at half-time.

“Ruthless Greenwood. He’s a phenomenal talent this kid,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport at half-time.

“The game is there for him. He can do what he likes in the future. He’s got that much talent. If he keeps his head on his shoulders, which I think he will, he’ll be a player for many seasons to come.”

After Greenwood had netted his second goal of the game, Ferdinand added: “Take away his footballing ability… this guy’s temperament, the way he’s come into the first team and just hit the ground running… nothing phases him, there is no fuss around him at all.

“He’s here to do one thing, and that is play football and become as good as he can be. The world’s his oyster. What a player.”

Manchester United are next in Premier League action when they take on Aston Villa on Thursday night.

