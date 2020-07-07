Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to continue their push for a top-four finish by beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

The Blues suffered a 3-2 loss to West Ham United in their last away fixture in the Premier League after Frank Lampard’s side conceded in added time at the London Stadium last week.

Chelsea FC responded with a 3-0 victory over Watford on Saturday night courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have a two-point lead in fourth place but Chelsea FC are coming under pressure from Manchester United, Wolves, Sheffield United and Arsenal.

Crystal Palace lost 3-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as mistakes cost the Eagles the opportunity to emerge with a least a point from the fixture.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will record another three points against their London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

“Crystal Palace were well beaten by Leicester City over the weekend and have now lost their last three in the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Fortunately, they already have 42 points on the board this season as otherwise they would be nervously looking over their shoulders.

“Chelsea reacted positively to their shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham with a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Watford on Saturday and continue to look good for a Champions League qualification spot in what could turn out to be a great season for Frank Lampard and his men.

“Ross Barkley was hugely influential for Chelsea and rounded off his performance with a very late goal to add to Watford’s misery.

“Another player who really impressed me was Christian Pulisic. He really looks to be settling into this young Chelsea side and has already scored once against Crystal Palace this season when Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners back in November.

“Chelsea have won 15 of the 21 matches between these two sides in the Premier League and you have to go back to 2017 for the last time the Eagles managed a win.

“I see this being another win for Chelsea, adding further pressure to those teams in and around the Champions League qualification places.”

Chelsea FC have won their last four games against Crystal Palace to dominate this fixture over the past couple of seasons.

Lampard’s side were 2-0 winners against the Eagles at Stamford Bridge back in November thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

Crystal Palace have only managed to win four of their last 21 games against Chelsea FC to make the west London side clear favourites to win.

Although Lampard’s side have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season, only Liverpool FC and Manchester City have earned more points on the road this season.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Sheffield United on Saturday before the Blues host Norwich City in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

Lampard’s side will conclude the campaign with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip