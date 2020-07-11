Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Sheffield United to hold Chelsea FC to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Bramall Lane on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard’s Blues side have been in good form in recent games as the west London side continue their push towards Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Blues have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in third place in the table as they look to cement their spot in the top four.

A victory against Sheffield United on Saturday would give the Blues a big boost in their pursuit of Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blades head into this weekend’s round of fixtures in seventh place in the Premier League table and nine points behind Lampard’s Chelsea FC side.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the two sides to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Saturday evening’s clash.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “What a great result Sheffield United got at home to Wolves on Wednesday, thanks to John Egan’s last-gasp winner.

“The Blades have certainly responded in the past few days when it looked like they might start to fall away – and it shows just how well Chris Wilder runs that team.

“He has had so many of those players for so long, he knows exactly what they are capable of and he also knows how to get the best out of them. They know he knows that too, which is just as important.

“Chelsea’s performance against Crystal Palace on Tuesday sort of summed them up for me at the moment – they were good going forward, and they were very average at the back.

“That is just the way Frank Lampard’s side are right now. As dangerous as they look in attack, you can get at them too.”

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will turn their attentions towards their home clash with Norwich City on Tuesday night.

After that, the Blues will start preparing for their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 19 July, before their complete their Premier League campaign with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves.

