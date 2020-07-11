Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to continue their march towards Champions League qualification via a top-four finish with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

The Blues have been in good form in recent weeks and have won four of their last five outings in the top flight under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea FC head into Saturday’s game fresh from their 3-2 win over Crystal Palace last week as Lampard’s men continue their push towards Champions League qualification.

The west London side are in the driving seat to seal a top-four finish and book their spot in next season’s Champions League in Lampard’s first full campaign in charge.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the Blues to take another big step towards sealing Champions League qualification by beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Sheffield United take on Chelsea in a match between two sides who on paper are very evenly matched.

“In their last seven games against each other, they have each won three with the most recent meeting a 2-2 draw back in August.

“Sheffield United have only conceded 14 goals at home this season but Chelsea are one of the most prolific teams away from home so this has all the signs of a very close match to call.

“Both teams are in good form but with the Blades having had to play so many games in such a short space of time, and with a much smaller squad, I fancy this to end with a narrow 1-0 win to Chelsea.”

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will then take on Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in midweek, before they turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip