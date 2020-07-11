Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is predicting that Chelsea FC will drop points at Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard’s side will make the trip to Brammall Lane looking to extend their cushion in third position to five points over fifth-placed Manchester United.

Chelsea FC had to dig deep to secure a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night after goals from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues have won four of their five Premier League games since the return of the English top flight following the suspension of competitive football due to coronavirus.

Chelsea FC have beaten Aston Villa, Manchester City, Watford and Crystal Palace and their only setback was a 3-2 loss to relegation candidates West Ham United.

The Blues managed to hoist themselves above Leicester City to increase their chances of securing a top-four finish after the Foxes could only draw with Arsenal mid week.

Sheffield United haven’t benefited from the three-month break after the Blades struggled to rediscover their momentum from the spring, although Chris Wilder’s side are unbeaten in their last three league games.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Sheffield United to hold Chelsea FC to a high-scoring draw at Bramall Lane on Saturday evening.

“I said that Sheffield United had missed Jack O’Connell,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Their balance was not right despite playing the same system. Jack Robinson came in and was not comfortable in that position. O’Connell has a sweet left foot and loves to bomb forward. Just to get the whole balance of the team back would have been great for them, and it was another brilliant defensive display.

“Chelsea could have got five against Crystal Palace but they could have conceded five too. There were mistakes all over the park, and Frank Lampard will be concerned by his defence.

“Andreas Christensen makes mistakes, and so does Kurt Zouma. Is Lampard comfortable with Marcos Alonso? Reece James is good going forward but he has lots to learn defensively. I cannot separate them. There are mistakes and goals in Chelsea, but this will be a cracking game.”

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last four games against Sheffield United, including a 2-2 draw with the Blades back in August.

Lampard’s side have won six of their last eight games in the Premier League to help their push for a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC have the second best away record behind champions Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season, having secured 30 points from 18 fixtures.

The Blues have scored more goals on the road than any other Premier League team apart from Manchester City this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip