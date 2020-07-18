Thiago Alcantara confident about completing Liverpool FC move – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Thiago Alcantara is confident that he will seal a move to Liverpool FC this summer after the Spanish midfielder turned down Bayern Munich, according to a report in England.

Website Bleacher Report, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that the former FC Barcelona midfielder is “very sure” that he will complete a move to the Premier League champions this summer.

The same article states that Thiago has rejected a new contract offer from Bayern Munich as the seven-time Bundesliga winner sets his sights on a move to Liverpool FC,

According to the same story, the Bayern Munich star has put his house up for sale to prepare to leave the Allianz Arena and secure a big-money move this summer.

The report adds that Liverpool FC are Thiago’s first choice but the English champions will need to agree a fee with Bayern Munich.

The story claims that Bayern want around £35m for Thiago but Liverpool FC are only willing to offer £18m for the creative midfielder in the current transfer window.

Liverpool FC are in a relatively strong negotiating position given that Thiago is available on a free transfer when his current deal expires next summer, according to the report.

Thiago has scored 31 times in 231 games in all competitions during his decorated Bayern career, including 17 goals in the Bundesliga for the Allianz Arena outfit.

The Spain international has won seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and three German Super Cups but Thiago has been unable to win the Champions League.

The 29-year-old scored 11 times in 101 games for FC Barcelona before he completed his move to Bayern Munich in the 2013 summer transfer window.

Thiago won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup during his four seasons in the FC Barcelona first-team squad.

