Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz is interested in the prospect of moving to Chelsea FC to join up with Germany team-mates Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Blues have been handed a potential boost in their bid to sign the German playmaker to continue their summer spending spree.

The same article states that Havertz is set to tell Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to leave the Bundesliga side this summer to open the door to a big-money move.

According to the same story, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are interested in the highly-rated 21-year-old as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid.

However, the story suggests that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could struggle to raise the funds to sign Havertz this summer to open the door for Chelsea FC.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea FC’s biggest issue is agreeing a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen given that there is some disparity between their respective valuations of the midfielder.

The report reveals that the Blues consider Havertz to be worth around £70m but Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £90m.

The British media outlet suggest that one advantage Chelsea FC have in negotiations is the inability of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to enter into a bidding war with the west London side.

But Leverkusen are also in a strong position given that Havertz still has two years left to run on his current deal with the German side, according to the report.

Havertz scored 12 times and made six assists to help Leverkusen finish in fifth place in the Bundesliga table last term.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday as the Blues look to cement a top-four finish to be able to offer Havertz the chance to play in the Champions League next term.

