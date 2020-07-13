Gary Lineker reacts to Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Arsenal

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Tottenham Hotspur for a “fine win” after the Lilywhites came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby clash.

Arsenal took the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Alexandre Lacazette fired home a brilliant strike into the top corner in the 16th minute.

However, Tottenham were level just three minutes later when Son Heung-Min fired home after a mix-up in the Arsenal defence between Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz.

Toby Alderweireld then ended up scoring the eventual winner for Spurs when he headed home from Son’s corner in the 81st minute.

The result lifted Spurs above Arsenal in the table and left them two points ahead of their bitter local rivals with three games left to play in the Premier League season.

For Spurs striker Lineker was watching the game and was clearly impressed by what he saw from Jose Mourinho’s team.

After Alderweireld’s equaliser, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Toby….or not Toby, if you’re Arsenal.”

And after the final whistle of the Premier League clash, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “A fine win for @SpursOfficial who still haven’t lost a North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday night, while Arsenal will host Liverpool FC at The Emirates on the same day.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip