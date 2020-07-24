Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Spurs are hoping to complete a deal for the Denmark international to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign the 24-year-old holding midfielder to provide extra protection for the Spurs defence next term.

According to the same story, Everton have already had a bid of £25m accepted for the Danish midfielder to present Tottenham with an obstacle in their pursuit of the Southampton midfielder.

The Guardian reports that Hojbjerg would prefer to move to Tottenham ahead of Everton to present Spurs with a boost in the negotiations for the Denmark international.

The article states that Hojbjerg is set to leave Southampton at the end of the 2020-21 season unless the Saints can cash in on their number 23 this summer.

The Southampton midfielder has made one assist in 34 appearances in the Premier League this season to help the Saints secure their top-flight status for another campaign.

The south coast club signed Hojbjerg in a £12.8m deal from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2016 after the Dane was unable to establish himself as a regular in the Bavarian club’s starting XI.

The Saints star made 25 appearances for Bayern before he completed a switch to the Premier League side.

Hojbjerg has scored five times in 134 games in all competitions during his four season at the St Mary’s outfit.

The Southampton midfielder has established himself as a regular in the Denmark national team, having made 33 appearances.

Tottenham are in seventh position in the Premier League table and nine points ahead of their rivals for Hojbjerg’s signature Everton.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip