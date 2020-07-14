Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Willian a huge contract to complete a move to north London this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign the Brazil international on a free transfer ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign the South American forward to bolster his Tottenham attack ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to the same story, Spurs are prepared to offer a huge contract to Willian to reunite the Chelsea FC number 32 with his former Blues manager at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The story goes on to add that Willian’s discussions with Chelsea FC over a new contract have proven fruitless to open the door for the 31-year-old to leave this summer.

The report goes on reveal that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could show an interest in the Brazilian winger given their past links to Willian.

Willian has scored four goals and has made two assists in five appearances for the west London side since the return of competitive football after lockdown.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has scored 11 times and has made eight assists in 44 games in all competitions in his first season under Frank Lampard.

Willian was close to joining Spurs in 2013 before Chelsea FC hijacked their London rivals’ deal for the talented winger.

The South American star has won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his stint at the west London side.

Chelsea FC lost 3-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday night to cast doubt on their top-four ambitions.

The Blues will take on Norwich City on Tuesday night before a FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

