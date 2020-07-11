Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby showdown.

Arsenal head into Sunday’s clash after having found some decent form in the Premier League since the return of top-flight football, with the Gunners having won three of their last four outings.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form since the restart, with Jose Mourinho’s men having won just two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Spurs were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth on Thursday night, while Arsenal were pegged back and held to a 1-1 stalemate by Leicester City earlier in the week.

As things stand, Tottenham are in ninth place in the Premier League table and just one point behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side with four games left to play this season.

Despite their recent stuttering form, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that Mourinho’s men will have too much for their local rivals this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: :Both of these teams are in mid-table, and only on the fringes of the race for the Champions League spots – who would have thought that at the start of the season?

“I think that says it all about where they are at right now.

“They both have flaws, but I’d still say Spurs are more solid.”

After Sunday’s game, Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Liverpool FC on Wednesday night, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday 18 July.

Arsenal will then play Aston Villa and Watford in their remaining two Premier League games.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will complete their Premier League season with games against Newcastle United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

