Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a narrow win over Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby clash.

Spurs head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after their goalless draw with Bournemouth last week.

Jose Mourinho’s men have struggled to find consistent form since the restart of the Premier League, with the Lilywhites having only won two of their last five games in the top flight.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also looking to get back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City last week ended their run of three straight victories in the English top flight.

Spurs are currently a point behind the Gunners in the Premier League table – but former Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see the Lilywhites claim all three points when they take on the Gunners this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal’s good run of three consecutive Premier League wins which propelled them up the table, came to an end against a resolute Leicester City on Tuesday night in a 1-1 draw but that won’t have dented their confidence or their hopes of a place in next season’s Europa League.

“Tottenham were held to a lacklustre 0-0 draw by Bournemouth last time out and look devoid of goals and confidence.

“They are still in the hunt for a Europa League place but Jose Mourinho has a huge job on his hands if he is to get them back to challenging at the top of the table.

“The point against Bournemouth means that Spurs now sit one place and one point behind Arsenal in the table and Mourinho will no doubt be relishing the prospect of putting one over their north London rivals.

“This north London derby is always a feisty affair with seven penalties in the last seven Premier League meetings between the two.

“However, without the usual fervent fans, I expect this to be a much tamer encounter although I do expect goals.

“I’m going for a closely fought 2-1 win for Jose Mourinho’s men.”

Arsenal are aiming to keep themselves in the hunt for European qualification this season after they ended up fifth and without a trophy under Unai Emery last term.

After Sunday’s clash, the Gunners will turn their attentions towards their game against Liverpool FC in the top flight next week, before they begin their preparations for their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

