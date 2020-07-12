Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Matthew Upson pointed the finger at Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz after Arsenal were pegged back and beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby.

Arsenal headed into the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City at The Emirates last week.

And it was the Gunners who took the lead in the 16th minute when Alexandre Lacazette fired home a thunderous strike into the top corner.

However, Arsenal’s joy was short-lived, with Son Heung-Min dinking a finish over Emiliano Martinez just 137 seconds following the Gunners’ opener, after Sead Kolasinac’s sloppy pass played David Luiz into trouble.

After both sides had chances to score in the second half, Toby Alderweireld ended up netting the eventual winner for the Lilywhites when he headed home from a corner in the 81st minute.

Speaking during BBC Radio 5 live‘s coverage of the game, Upson said of Lacazette’s goal: “You are talking about a player in Alexandre Lacazette who is really trying to cement himself as the number one centre forward in his team.

“If he scores more goals like that he will. It is one heck of a strike and Hugo Lloris has no chance.”

However, after Son’s equaliser, Upson admitted that Arsenal’s defending left a lot to be desired.

“You just cannot believe the goal that Arsenal have given away,” Upson said after the equaliser from Spurs in the first half.

“It is beyond sloppy. It is not the best pass from Sead Kolasinac but David Luiz is on his heels again. He was not ready for the ball.

“Son Heung-min is quick and pounces on it. It is such a gift.”

And following Alderweireld’s winner, Upson added: “The Arsenal defensive frailties have reared their head again. They are zonal and nobody takes responsibility to go and attack the ball.

“It is a mismatch between Kieran Tierney and Toby Alderweireld.”

The result lifted Tottenham up into eighth place in the table and two points ahead of Arsenal with three games left to play.

Next up for Arsenal is a home clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night, while Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Newcastle United in their next game.

