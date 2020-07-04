BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Everton in their home Premier League clash on Monday night.

Spurs head into the game looking to get back to winning ways after they were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

That defeat has dealt a severe blow to Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with the Lilywhites currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Jose Mourinho will be keen for his side to return to winning ways on Monday night when they host Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees side in north London.

Everton have won their last two games on the spin in the Premier League, but former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Spurs to claim a victory against the Toffees on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “When you watch Everton, you can see they are slowly morphing into an Italian team under Carlo Ancelotti.

“I never thought they would be able to get him as manager, but his arrival has been a real coup.

“The Toffees are going to be an interesting team next season, because they have got money and they will back Ancelotti in the transfer market. They will be targeting the top six, for starters.

“So will Tottenham. After what happened to them against Sheffield United on Thursday, I would expect a reaction from Jose Mourinho’s side.

“It will be a good battle, but I’m going for a Spurs win.”

After Monday’s game, Tottenham will take on Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle United in their next three top-flight fixtures.

Spurs will then complete their season with clashes against Leicester City and Crystal Palace, as Mourinho bids to try and steer the Lilywhites to a top-four finish this term.

Mourinho was brought in by Spurs last year after the Lilywhites sacked Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

