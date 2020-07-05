Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Everton to hold Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash in north London on Monday night.

Spurs head into the game against the Toffees looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to Sheffield United last week.

Jose Mourinho’s men were thoroughly beaten by the Blades as the Lilywhites suffered a fresh blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four next season.

The result left Tottenham well off the pace in the race to seal Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Spurs have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks, with Mourinho’s men having won just one of their last five outings in the Premier League.

Everton, meanwhile, have won their last two games under Carlo Ancelotti, and the Toffees are just one point behind Spurs in the Premier League table heading into Monday night’s game.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing the two teams to play out an entertaining draw in north London on Monday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Tottenham should have had an equaliser at Sheffield United, but at the same time they were well beaten.

“I have said the same thing. Why have Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld resigned when Jose Mourinho doesn’t fancy them?

“What is the full-back situation? Serge Aurier is a liability but is strong going forwards. Mauricio Pochettino used to chop and change his full-backs most weeks.

“Ben Davies has been playing but struggles defensively, and he was taken off at Bramall Lane. Tanguy Ndombele was put on when it was an embarrassing scoreline too, so he looks out of favour.

“Harry Kane nicked a goal but is suffering at the minute. Lucas Moura is not the same threat and Heung-Min Son looked out of sorts too. It looks confused. Dele Alli cannot get in the team now either. Maybe the shape is too rigid.

“Mourinho is picking the same team but they are making the same mistakes. The centre-backs are struggling and so are the protectors in midfield. Giovani Lo Celso looks good on the ball but is he defensively good? No. They are not understanding what is being asked of them.

“The opposite has happened to Everton. It will be a struggle for Richarlison to make this one, but he has played beautifully for Carlo Ancelotti. Jordan Pickford got away with another one and one day he will get punished again.

“Defensively, Everton have improved but they are still not as good as what they should be. Michael Keane is getting back to some decent form but is still not consistent enough. On the other side, they are strong going forwards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a handful, while Gylfi Sigurdsson is a decent footballer and a creative spark in midfield.

“If there was no trophy in the current season for Tottenham or a chance of making the top four, I imagined Jose would move on. All of a sudden they are in ninth place.

“If they don’t win, Mourinho is not going to be under pressure, but if he does not get the right response, he will say that it isn’t working for him or the team and potentially agree to go separate ways, and that is where Tottenham are stuck at the moment.

“He looks a lonely figure, and I do not see Tottenham winning here either. Everton improved massively and I see them nicking a point here in a score draw.”

After Monday’s clash, Tottenham will take on Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle United in their next three Premier League games.

They will then complete their season with clashes against Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

