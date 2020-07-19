Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Leicester City to edge to a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in a thriller in north London on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes are looking to wrap up a top-four finish in Brendan Rodgers’ first full season in charge at the King Power Stadium following some eyecatching performances throughout the campaign.

Leicester were in a strong position in the top-four race before the Premier League was suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foxes have struggled since the return of the English top flight, only managing to win two of their last seven games to squander their cushion.

Leicester will start their clash against Tottenham in fourth spot and level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United.

Rodgers’ men can move two points ahead of Frank Lampard’s side if Leicester beat Spurs while Manchester United and Chelsea FC face off in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Spurs are in seventh place thanks to their recent victories over Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United to build some momentum in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Leicester to secure a narrow win against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Brendan Rodgers has managed to manipulate his players a bit. I think he may have questioned them. Have they missed James Maddison?” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Kelechi Iheanacho has come in and done well, Jamie Vardy is firing again and Demarai Gray scored against Sheffield United. Can they prove to Brendan that they can compete at this level? What will they be panicking about?

“The way the season has panned out, I believe Leicester deserve to be in the top four. Their football has been great and their defending has been poor for only a small period, but it would be a bit of a crime if they were to miss out. This level of football can be a punishing league and Tottenham will say the same.

“Leicester look a better side than Tottenham. I watched them at Newcastle and Arsenal. Newcastle should have got something, but Tottenham are getting over the line and showing some character. They do have issues, and Leicester are the type of team to expose those.

“Leicester’s motivation to be in the top four will be too much, and if they win this one, I think they are there. I think Leicester must win this – it is that crucial.

“A win for Leicester would put them above Chelsea, who still have to play Liverpool and Wolves, and then a cup final against Manchester United follows for them. Man Utd will have to force the game, as Leicester have the far superior goal-difference.

“They will have to open up and Chelsea will need to beat Wolves, so I can see this happening. Tottenham will be a test for them. There will be lots of mistakes and action, but Leicester will run out winners.”

Tottenham have only lost one of their last eight home games against Leicester ahead of the visit of the fourth-placed side on Sunday.

The Foxes are looking to complete their first league double over Spurs in 31 years after Leicester edged to a 2-1 win against Tottenham back in September when Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge.

Leicester will need to win their last two Premier League games to be guaranteed a top-four finish this season but the Foxes are winless in their last seven away games in the English top flight.

Jamie Vardy does have a good record against Spurs, having scored five times and made three assists in his last nine meetings with the north London side.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip