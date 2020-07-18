Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to dent Leicester City’s top-four hopes with a 2-1 win in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Leicester City are preparing to travel to the English capital to take on Jose Mourinho’s side as they look to close in on a place in next season’s Champions League.

As things stand, the Foxes are fourth in the Premier League table and are level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United with two games left to play.

Spurs, meanwhile, are seventh in the Premier League table and Mourinho’s men head into this weekend’s fixture on the back of their wins over Arsenal and Newcastle United in their most recent top-flight outings.

Leicester City were 2-0 winners over Sheffield United on Thursday night as they kept themselves in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Spurs to deal a hammer-blow to Leicester City’s Champions League hopes by claiming the three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho seems to have found a settled side and they have started to play a bit better, although it is too late for them to make the top four.

“I have a feeling Leicester are going to miss out too. They were more like their old selves against Sheffield United on Thursday but they have not been consistent enough since football restarted last month.

“What is in the Foxes’ favour is that, whatever happens in this game, they know they will still have a chance of making the Champions League places when they host Manchester United on the final day.”

Spurs have been in mixed form since the return of the Premier League last month, with Mourinho’s men having won three, lost one and drawn one of their last five top-flight outings.

Tottenham will complete their Premier League campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday 26 July.

