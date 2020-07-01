Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 1-0 win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Blues are looking to cement their position in the Premier League’s top four despite coming under pressure from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United.

Frank Lampard’s side have managed to keep their composure in the top-four race so far after securing successive Premier League victories since their return to top-flight action.

Chelsea FC came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa before the Blues eased to a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge last week.

Lampard’s side are gearing up for their first FA Cup semi-final under the Chelsea FC legend after Ross Barkley netted a winner in a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their last-eight clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will take on a West Ham side that have lost their last three games in all competitions to leave them level on points with Aston Villa and Bournemouth in the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has shown his ability to improve his side during games – they showed it against Manchester City last week and again to knock Leicester out of the FA Cup on Sunday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They have not played well for the entire game in any of their three games in the past 10 days, but they have won them all.

“West Ham in contrast, have lost two out of two and my worry with them is still where their goals are going to come from.

“It is hard to see them getting anything out of this game but all is not lost – they have got two home games against Watford and Aston Villa in the final fortnight of the season and, the way all of those teams are playing right now, it looks like the relegation battle will go right to the wire.”

Chelsea FC lost 1-0 to West Ham at Stamford Bridge back in November, when Aaron Creswell got on the score-sheet for the Hammers in the London derby.

The Blues have failed to win on their last visit to the London Stadium following a goalless stalemate in east London under Maurizio Sarri last term.

Lampard could be without in-form Christian Pulisic due to a calf injury after the United States international scored against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Chelsea FC will take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday night before a trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night as the Blues prepare for three successive London derbies.

