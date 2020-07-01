Michael Owen states his prediction for West Ham v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease past West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Blues are looking to maintain their 100 per cent record since Chelsea FC returned to competitive action following English football’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Chelsea FC set up a FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United after Frank Lampard’s side were 1-0 winners against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Ross Barkley’s winner secured Chelsea FC’s third successive win in all competitions following their 2-1 victories over Aston Villa and Manchester City over the past week or so.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to face a West Ham side that have lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves in their last two Premier League fixtures to leave the Hammers facing the possibility of demotion to the Championship this term.

Lampard’s men are in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Wolves and a further two points clear of bitter rivals Manchester United.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against West Ham in the London derby in Stratford on Wednesday night.

“After five goals conceded and none scored in their last three Premier League games, West Ham are now hovering above the relegation trap-door with all three teams below them having played a game less,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Chelsea’s transfer ban effectively forced Frank Lampard to turn to his academy players and the 12 youngsters who he has given debuts to this season have all taken their chances, and it now looks more and more like an inspired revolution.

“They ran out 2-1 winners in a hugely entertaining game against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday and will be brimming with confidence going into this London derby.

“How West Ham will be hoping for a repeat of the scoreline when they met back in November at Stamford Bridge. On that day, West Ham finished 1-0 winners thanks to an Aaron Cresswell goal early in the second half.

“However, I think Chelsea will burst West Ham’s bubbles and come away from the London Stadium with a 2-1 win to heap more trouble onto David Moyes’ shoulders.”

West Ham were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge back in November thanks to Aaron Creswell’s 48th-minute winner for the Hammers.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last five meetings with the east London side to highlight how difficult this derby clash has proven for the Blues in recent years.

In fact, West Ham are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Chelsea FC despite their flirtations with relegation over the past few seasons.

Chelsea FC will host another London side in the shape of Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

