Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Wolves to end Arsenal’s recent winning run with a victory over Mikel Arteta’s side at Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have managed to rekindle some decent Premier League form over the past week or so to offer hope of a potential place in a Uefa competition next season.

Arsenal bounced back from defeats by Manchester City and Brighton with victories over Southampton and Norwich City to move to within eight points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners are in eighth spot and six points behind Wolves, who are in sixth position behind Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the battle for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal need to continue their winning run to have an outside hope of overhauling Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the top-four race with six games left to play.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Wolves to secure a resounding 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I mentioned last week that Arsenal are ‘flat-track bullies’ at home against teams from lower in the table and that was proven once again with a 4-0 trouncing of Norwich on Wednesday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“However, they continue to look flimsy away from home and there are few tougher places to go at the moment than Molyneux.

“I do think that Arsenal have a number of really talented players, but the one thing they seem to be missing is a consistent level of performance.

“That will be Mikel Arteta’s focus in the short term as he continues to mould the team into his way of playing.

“Despite the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw, I can see this being another good day’s work for the Wanderers that could see them nine points clear of Arsenal and up into that fourth Champions League qualification spot.”

Wolves have a good record against Arsenal over the past couple of seasons, managing to secure one win and two draws with the north London outfit.

Arsenal have a dreadful away record in the Premier League this season despite Arteta taking over the reins from Unai Emery in December.

The Gunners have failed to secure a win in their last 17 games on the road in the Premier League to undermine their decent home form.

The Gunners will host third-placed Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night in another crucial fixture.

Arsenal’s challenging fixture schedule will continue with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday 12 July.

