BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Wolves v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to dent Arsenal’s European hopes with a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners have been in improved form in recent games, with Mikel Arteta’s men having won their last three fixtures in all competitions on the trot after having lost to Manchester City and Brighton in the Premier League last month.

Arsenal were in impressive form on Wednesday night when they claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Norwich City to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

Wolves, however, have been in superb form all season, and they currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table and eight points ahead of Arsenal as things stand.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the home side to claim all three points when they host the Gunners at Molineux this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal have won three in a row in the league and FA Cup but this will be a good indicator of where they are actually at because Wolves are one of the form teams in the Premier League at the moment.

“After this, the Gunners play Leicester (h) and their north London rivals Tottenham (a) so it is going to be a testing week for them – I just don’t see them making a good start, I’m afraid.

“Wolves never concede many, don’t change their formation and everyone in their team knows their job. They are in a place where Arsenal would love to be.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after they ended up fifth and without a trophy under Unai Emery last term.

The Gunners, who have not won the title since 2004, brought in Mikel Arteta as the club’s new head coach in December after they opted to sack Emery.

After Saturday’s game, Arsenal will take on Leicester City, Tottenham and Liverpool FC in their next three top-flight fixtures.

