Piers Morgan make Aubameyang demand after Arsenal beat Liverpool FC in Community Shield

Piers Morgan urged Arsenal to die down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new contract after the Gunners beat Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Gabon international’s future at the north London side has been a source of debate given the 31-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Aubameyang broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a superb finish after the Arsenal captain curled a finish past Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker outside the area.

Arsenal were dominant in the first half but the defending Premier League champions improved after the break as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah came close.

Liverpool FC substitute Takumi Minamino levelled for the Reds with 17 minutes to go to score his first goal for the Merseyside outfit since his move from RB Salzburg in January.

Arsenal converted all five of their penalties as Aubameyang netted the decisive spot-kick to secure their second piece of silverware under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Outspoken Arsenal supporter Morgan took to Twitter to urge the Gunners to resolve Aubameyang’s contract situation following his influential performance at Wembley.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “BOOOM! 1-0. Brilliant goal by that man again ⁦

@Aubameyang7. SIGN HIM UP ARSENAL Folded hands”

Aubameyang has scored five times in his last three games at Wembley.

The African forward has netted 71 goals in 110 games in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League game with a clash against promoted side Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday 12 September.

