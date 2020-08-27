Arsenal enter the race to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare - report

Arsenal are interested in Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare as a potential summer recruit, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 27 August 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare in the summer transfer market, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in Soumare as a potential option to improve Mikel Arteta’s midfield ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking at the 21-year-old following his influential performances for Lille last season as the Ligue 1 side secured a top-four finish.

According to the same story, Arsenal have switched their focus to Soumare after the north London side’s failure to negotiate a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Foot Mercato claim that the Gunners aren’t interested in meeting the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s £45m contract release clause to leave the two clubs at an impasse.

The French media outlet add that Manchester United are also interested in a deal for the Lille star, while the Premier League duo could face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Soumare made 20 appearances for Lille in Ligue 1 last season after he helped Lille secure their participation in the 2020-21 Champions League competition.

The France Under-21 international started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain before Soumare moved to Lille in 2017.

Soumare has scored one goal in 53 league appearances for Lille in his fledgling career so far.

Arsenal are already thought to be on the cusp of signing Soumare’s team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer transfer window.

