Arsenal are risking a bidding war with Juventus for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report

Sunday 16 August 2020
Arsenal have been dealt a potential transfer blow after Juventus entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal are running the risk of losing out on Partey’s signature as the Serie A champions prepare an attractive offer for the Atletico star.

The same article states that Juventus are ready to offer either Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi as part of a makeweight in a deal to sign the Ghana international from the Spanish side in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Italian side are confident Atletico will do business given that Costa and Bernardeschi are both valued at around £45m, which is thought to be the value of Partey’s contract release clause.

The report suggests that Juve’s offer could complicate Arsenal’s attempts to sign the African midfielder after Atletico rejected the north London side’s offer of £22.5m plus Matteo Guendouzi for Partey.

The media outlet claim that Partey is interested in a move to Arsenal but the Ghanian defensive midfielder could be tempted by the lure of playing for the Italian champions.

Partey scored three goals and received 13 yellow cards in 35 games in the Spanish top flight last season to help Atletico Madrid finish in third place behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The African midfielder has been a mainstay of Diego Simeone’s midfield since breaking into the Atletico team in the 2014-15 season after coming through their youth system.

Arsenal won the FA Cup in Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge of the north London outfit but the Gunners ended up in eighth position in the Premier League table.

The Gunners completed the signing of Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea FC on Friday.


