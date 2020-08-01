Piers Morgan salutes Arsenal star during 2-1 win over Chelsea FC

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise man-of-the-match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Aubameyang was on target twice for the north London side as they won the trophy for 14th time after coming from behind against the Blues.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to continue their momentum fresh from having secured a top-four finish in the Premier League last weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, went into the final clash knowing that winning the game was their only hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League after they finished eighth in the Premier League table.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea FC the lead in the fifth minute at Wembley when he dinked home a smart finish from inside the box after being found by Olivier Giroud.

However, Arsenal were level in the 28th minute when Aubameyang confidently dispatched his penalty after he was brought down in the box by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Aubameyang then made it 2-1 to the Gunners with a sumptuous finish in the 67th minute after having been found by Nicolas Pepe.

Chelsea FC were then reduced to 10 men when Mateo Kovacic was harshly sent off moments after Arsenal’s second goal.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was delighted by Aubameyang’s second goal, posting the following update after the delightful finish from the Gabon international: “BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a striker @Aubameyang7⁩ 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

At the end of the game, Morgan added in a separate tweet: “Best striker in the world. Pay him whatever he flipping wants. ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour was also clearly delighted to see Aubameyang net his second of the afternoon.

Parlour tweeted: “@Aubameyang7 doo doo doo doo [email protected] Get in 🍾🍾🍾.”

The two goals on Saturday cap a remarkable season for Aubameyang, with the 31-year-old having score 29 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this term.

The win books Arsenal’s place in the Europa League for next season despite their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

